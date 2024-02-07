Western Romania: Local entrepreneur to build EUR 12mn aparthotel in downtown Timisoara

Romanian entrepreneur Marius Cristescu, who together with his brother controls the company Bega Turism as part of the larger Bega Group holding headquartered in Timisoara, in western Romania, announced that it plans to invest EUR 12 mn to develop an aparthotel in the central part of the city.

The aparthotel will have 126 apartments, of two and three rooms. “It remains to be seen whether we will associate it with a brand or not," entrepreneur Marius Cristescu told Ziarul Financiar.

Bega Turism is the largest hotel operator in Timiş County. The company includes the Timişoara hotel, with 209 rooms, a hotel in Sânnicolau Mare, with a capacity of 45 rooms, and the two-star Nord hostel in Timişoara with 39 rooms. The Bega chain also includes a new hotel, Ibis.

In 2021, the Cristescu brothers invested EUR 10mn in the 200-room Ibis hotel. The construction of the hotel, which also operates a space dedicated to events, took two years and it was affiliated to a brand of the Accor group.

