Real Estate

Western Romania: Local entrepreneur to build EUR 12mn aparthotel in downtown Timisoara

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Marius Cristescu, who together with his brother controls the company Bega Turism as part of the larger Bega Group holding headquartered in Timisoara, in western Romania, announced that it plans to invest EUR 12 mn to develop an aparthotel in the central part of the city.

The aparthotel will have 126 apartments, of two and three rooms. “It remains to be seen whether we will associate it with a brand or not," entrepreneur Marius Cristescu told Ziarul Financiar.

Bega Turism is the largest hotel operator in Timiş County. The company includes the Timişoara hotel, with 209 rooms, a hotel in Sânnicolau Mare, with a capacity of 45 rooms, and the two-star Nord hostel in Timişoara with 39 rooms. The Bega chain also includes a new hotel, Ibis.

In 2021, the Cristescu brothers invested EUR 10mn in the 200-room Ibis hotel. The construction of the hotel, which also operates a space dedicated to events, took two years and it was affiliated to a brand of the Accor group.

(Photo: Joanne Zhe/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Western Romania: Local entrepreneur to build EUR 12mn aparthotel in downtown Timisoara

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Marius Cristescu, who together with his brother controls the company Bega Turism as part of the larger Bega Group holding headquartered in Timisoara, in western Romania, announced that it plans to invest EUR 12 mn to develop an aparthotel in the central part of the city.

The aparthotel will have 126 apartments, of two and three rooms. “It remains to be seen whether we will associate it with a brand or not," entrepreneur Marius Cristescu told Ziarul Financiar.

Bega Turism is the largest hotel operator in Timiş County. The company includes the Timişoara hotel, with 209 rooms, a hotel in Sânnicolau Mare, with a capacity of 45 rooms, and the two-star Nord hostel in Timişoara with 39 rooms. The Bega chain also includes a new hotel, Ibis.

In 2021, the Cristescu brothers invested EUR 10mn in the 200-room Ibis hotel. The construction of the hotel, which also operates a space dedicated to events, took two years and it was affiliated to a brand of the Accor group.

(Photo: Joanne Zhe/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024