Real Estate

Accor to open first Handwritten hotel in Bucharest in 2025

22 January 2024

Accor’s one-year-old brand Handwritten announced its first property in Romania. The leading hospitality group partnered with local company Tecadra Hotels SRL to extend the existing Tecadra Hotel and turn it into Tecadra Bucharest Handwritten Collection, set to welcome its first guests in September 2025.

The existing 4-star property is undergoing a complete makeover of the façade, internal partitioning, and design. It will have a total of 100 rooms - 50 rooms and suites in the existing building and another 50 set to open in an additional wing.

The hotel will have a restaurant and bar, a conference room, a modern fitness club, a fully-equipped business corner, and parking facilities. Moreover, it is designed to be a green building powered by solar panels and heating pumps.

“Bringing a new Handwritten address to Bucharest is a great achievement for Accor, as it strengthens our goal of reshaping the hospitality landscape in Romania’s capital,” said Cătălina Toma, Development Director of Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy Brands.

Handwritten Collection, a midscale collection brand of Accor, celebrates its first anniversary in January 2024. A total of 12 hotels opened under the new brand in the first year, and around 25 hotels are in the pipeline to open in 2024 and beyond, plus over 150 projects and leads under active investigation. 

Handwritten Collection is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with over 5,500 properties in more than 110 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)

1

