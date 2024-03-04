Southern Romania: Craiova's Easter Fair to open in April

Craiova, in southern Romania, is preparing its traditional Easter Fair. Cottages, fairy tale decorations, and musical performances are set to await tourists and locals in the city's Romanescu Park from April 19 to May 12.

This year's theme is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and visitors will find traditional goodies such as decorated eggs and local pastries, souvenirs, and various entertainment options for kids and adults alike.

"For this edition, the theme is the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and traditional Easter products will be sold at the dwarfs' cottages that are being arranged. [...] We cannot forget the religious scene of the Resurrection of the Lord, and in this sense, we will create, together with the Metropolis of Oltenia, a surprise that will introduce you to the blessed atmosphere of the holiday. But, because we want you to spend as much time with us as possible, we are bringing other attractions: a roller coaster, a giant wheel, boats, electric karts, a medieval village with itinerant artists, medieval costume parades, interactive workshops for children, performances by our cultural institutions, all in the dreamy decor of Romanescu Park, more blooming than ever," announced mayor Lia Olguța Vasilescu.

A double-decker bus will take visitors to the park, with stops in the historic center and the Botanical Garden, as well as a train for children.

The cottages at the Craiova Easter Fair 2024 will be open daily between 11:00 am and 8:00 pm, with the possibility of extending the schedule, and will offer a variety of traditional products, from decorated eggs and pastry products to handicrafts and souvenirs.

Merchants can register for the Craiova Easter Fair until March 22, 2024, and the participation criteria can be found on the Craiova City Hall website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lia Olguta Vasilescu)