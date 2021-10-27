Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 14:21
Social

COVID-19: Health official believes Romania could hit 70% vaccination target by end of year

27 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will most likely hit the 70% COVID-19 vaccination target by the end of the year if the current pace is maintained, Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Tuesday.

According to him, over 1 million people received their first dose in the past month (between September 20 and October 24). Most of them were under the age of 60.

“450,676 people were vaccinated in the last week alone, between October 18 and October 24, which practically represents an increase of 110% compared to the previous week,” Gheorghita said, according to News.ro.

According to him, if the current pace is maintained until the end of the year, Romania can reach a vaccination coverage rate of over 70% of the resident population over 12 years of age.

“This means that we could have a total of over 11.8 million people vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of this year,” Valeriu Gheorghita said. This, in turn, would translate into fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

Romania’s vaccination campaign has picked up speed again in recent weeks. According to the official report released on October 26, more than 150,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and over 111,000 got their first dose - a record number for Romania.

More than 6.62 million people received a vaccine in Romania by October 26, of which slightly over 6 million are now fully vaccinated. Almost 760,000 people also got the third dose.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 15:29
26 October 2021
Social
Covid-19: Bucharest to host ‘vaccination marathons’ every weekend until end of year
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 14:21
Social

COVID-19: Health official believes Romania could hit 70% vaccination target by end of year

27 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will most likely hit the 70% COVID-19 vaccination target by the end of the year if the current pace is maintained, Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Tuesday.

According to him, over 1 million people received their first dose in the past month (between September 20 and October 24). Most of them were under the age of 60.

“450,676 people were vaccinated in the last week alone, between October 18 and October 24, which practically represents an increase of 110% compared to the previous week,” Gheorghita said, according to News.ro.

According to him, if the current pace is maintained until the end of the year, Romania can reach a vaccination coverage rate of over 70% of the resident population over 12 years of age.

“This means that we could have a total of over 11.8 million people vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of this year,” Valeriu Gheorghita said. This, in turn, would translate into fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

Romania’s vaccination campaign has picked up speed again in recent weeks. According to the official report released on October 26, more than 150,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and over 111,000 got their first dose - a record number for Romania.

More than 6.62 million people received a vaccine in Romania by October 26, of which slightly over 6 million are now fully vaccinated. Almost 760,000 people also got the third dose.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 15:29
26 October 2021
Social
Covid-19: Bucharest to host ‘vaccination marathons’ every weekend until end of year
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu