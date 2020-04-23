Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 13:36
Social
COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Romania
23 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 386 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 10,096 on April 23, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,478 people were declared cured.

Most cases have been reported in Suceava, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country - 2,417. Bucharest reported 1,100 cases by April 23. The counties of Hunedoara, Arad, Neamț, and Timiș reported more than 400 cases each. 

Meanwhile, 527 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj and Prahova counties.

A total of 236 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 12,226 people were placed under institutionalized quarantine, while 28,131 are under home isolation.

Nation-wide, 113,336 tests were carried out by April 23.

Outside of the country, 971 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Of them, 66 died, while 20 were declared cured.

(Photo: Anyaivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 13:36
Social
COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Romania
23 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 386 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 10,096 on April 23, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,478 people were declared cured.

Most cases have been reported in Suceava, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country - 2,417. Bucharest reported 1,100 cases by April 23. The counties of Hunedoara, Arad, Neamț, and Timiș reported more than 400 cases each. 

Meanwhile, 527 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj and Prahova counties.

A total of 236 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 12,226 people were placed under institutionalized quarantine, while 28,131 are under home isolation.

Nation-wide, 113,336 tests were carried out by April 23.

Outside of the country, 971 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Of them, 66 died, while 20 were declared cured.

(Photo: Anyaivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire