COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Romania

Romania recorded 386 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 10,096 on April 23, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,478 people were declared cured.

Most cases have been reported in Suceava, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country - 2,417. Bucharest reported 1,100 cases by April 23. The counties of Hunedoara, Arad, Neamț, and Timiș reported more than 400 cases each.

Meanwhile, 527 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj and Prahova counties.

A total of 236 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 12,226 people were placed under institutionalized quarantine, while 28,131 are under home isolation.

Nation-wide, 113,336 tests were carried out by April 23.

Outside of the country, 971 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Of them, 66 died, while 20 were declared cured.

(Photo: Anyaivanova/ Dreamstime)

