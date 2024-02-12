Counterfeit footwear valued at EUR 800,000 seized by Romanian customs inspectors

Customs inspectors from the Constanța South Border Customs Office have found and seized approximately 12,000 pairs of sports shoes for adults and children suspected of being counterfeit.

The footwear has a total value of approximately RON 4 million (EUR 803,600) and was discovered following a physical inspection of goods in a container arriving from China. The contained belongs to a commercial company based in Ukraine.

“On February 9, 2024, customs inspectors from the Constanța South Border Customs Office - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate conducted a physical inspection of goods in a container arriving from China, owned by a commercial company with its headquarters in Ukraine. As a result of the inspection, customs inspectors discovered 12,088 pieces of sports shoes for adults and children suspected of infringing intellectual property rights of the Nike brand,” Romania’s customs authority said in a press release.

The customs authority detained the goods suspected of being counterfeit for further expertise, with legal measures to be taken upon case finalization.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Autoritatea Vamala Romana)