Justice

Counterfeiters manage to load bills worth EUR 240,000 into ATMs of Romanian bank

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bank in Romania incurred serious losses after its ATMs accepted counterfeit EUR 500 banknotes totaling roughly EUR 240,000. The bank’s ATMs only rejected six of the counterfeit banknotes.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) is currently conducting investigations into the case of counterfeit banknotes. Four house searches took place on Wednesday morning, May 3, in Bucharest.

"On May 3, officers from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime - National Office for Combating Counterfeit Currency, together with DIICOT prosecutors - Central Structure, carried out 4 home searches in Bucharest in a case involving organized crime, circulation of counterfeit banknotes and fraud," the official press release says, cited by Digi24.

Prosecutors say that a bank in Romania incurred roughly EUR 240,000 in losses after 486 banknotes of EUR 500 were loaded into its ATMs over a period of three days. Only six banknotes were rejected by the ATMs, while the rest were accepted.

The type of counterfeit banknotes used is known throughout Europe for both their superior quality and the fact that they are impossible to detect with the naked eye.

Suspects would cover their faces and wear caps and hoods to avoid the bank's cameras. 

Police have taken two persons to DIICOT headquarters for questioning. The Special Intervention Brigade of the Gendarmerie and the Canine Technical Unit of the Gendarmerie are participating in the operation. Specialized support was provided by DIICOT - Technical and Criminalistics Office.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IGPR)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Counterfeiters manage to load bills worth EUR 240,000 into ATMs of Romanian bank

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bank in Romania incurred serious losses after its ATMs accepted counterfeit EUR 500 banknotes totaling roughly EUR 240,000. The bank’s ATMs only rejected six of the counterfeit banknotes.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) is currently conducting investigations into the case of counterfeit banknotes. Four house searches took place on Wednesday morning, May 3, in Bucharest.

"On May 3, officers from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime - National Office for Combating Counterfeit Currency, together with DIICOT prosecutors - Central Structure, carried out 4 home searches in Bucharest in a case involving organized crime, circulation of counterfeit banknotes and fraud," the official press release says, cited by Digi24.

Prosecutors say that a bank in Romania incurred roughly EUR 240,000 in losses after 486 banknotes of EUR 500 were loaded into its ATMs over a period of three days. Only six banknotes were rejected by the ATMs, while the rest were accepted.

The type of counterfeit banknotes used is known throughout Europe for both their superior quality and the fact that they are impossible to detect with the naked eye.

Suspects would cover their faces and wear caps and hoods to avoid the bank's cameras. 

Police have taken two persons to DIICOT headquarters for questioning. The Special Intervention Brigade of the Gendarmerie and the Canine Technical Unit of the Gendarmerie are participating in the operation. Specialized support was provided by DIICOT - Technical and Criminalistics Office.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IGPR)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency