Justice

Council of Europe calls on Romania to combat money laundering, financing of terrorism

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, recently published a new report calling on the Romanian authorities to further strengthen measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the country’s level of compliance with standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It highlights that since 2014, when MONEYVAL last evaluated Romania, the country has taken a number of actions to strengthen its legal and institutional framework to tackle money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

MONEYVAL notes that Romania has achieved moderate levels of effectiveness in all areas assessed except for international cooperation, where it has achieved a substantial level of effectiveness and has been commended by other countries for its constructive assistance. It also highlights that the country demonstrates a fair understanding of risks connected to money laundering and, to a lesser degree, of those related to the financing of terrorism.

Nevertheless, the report argues that Romania needs to immediately start implementing mitigating actions that target the highest risks to which the country is exposed. The evaluation found that the authorities have yet to pursue the investigation and prosecution of money laundering as a priority overall.

Additional measures are required to ensure more consistency in investigations and prosecutions as well. While investigations and prosecutions of the laundering of the proceeds of domestic tax crimes and corruption are effectively conducted, investigations and prosecutions of the trafficking of human beings and drugs focus on predicate offenses rather than on the laundering of the proceeds of those crimes.

According to the report, Romania has improved its ability to freeze, seize and confiscate the proceeds and instrumentalities of domestic crime. It actively applies measures for confiscating the criminal proceeds and instrumentalities located in Romania for the most prevalent predicates committed domestically. Otherwise, confiscation is rare.

Romania should also strengthen the capacity of financial investigators to carry out parallel financial investigations, trace assets and pursue asset recovery. Since the 2014 evaluation, Romanian authorities have successfully detected, investigated, prosecuted, and obtained a conviction for only one case involving the financing of terrorism.

There is also a need to assess the risk of abuse of Romania’s non-profit sector for terrorist financing. MONEYVAL finds that Romania has a sound legal framework in place for implementing targeted financial sanctions without delay. However, there are concerns about the implementation of those measures by the private sector and regarding the adequacy of the supervision of compliance with those measures.

Finally, MONEYVAL acknowledges that Romania has taken important steps to prevent the misuse of legal persons, including the development and use of public registers of beneficial ownership and bank accounts. The authorities should develop existing controls to ensure that information held in the registers is accurate and up to date.

Romania is expected to report back to MONEYVAL under the enhanced follow-up reporting process in May 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Konstantinos Papaioannou | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Council of Europe calls on Romania to combat money laundering, financing of terrorism

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, recently published a new report calling on the Romanian authorities to further strengthen measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the country’s level of compliance with standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It highlights that since 2014, when MONEYVAL last evaluated Romania, the country has taken a number of actions to strengthen its legal and institutional framework to tackle money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

MONEYVAL notes that Romania has achieved moderate levels of effectiveness in all areas assessed except for international cooperation, where it has achieved a substantial level of effectiveness and has been commended by other countries for its constructive assistance. It also highlights that the country demonstrates a fair understanding of risks connected to money laundering and, to a lesser degree, of those related to the financing of terrorism.

Nevertheless, the report argues that Romania needs to immediately start implementing mitigating actions that target the highest risks to which the country is exposed. The evaluation found that the authorities have yet to pursue the investigation and prosecution of money laundering as a priority overall.

Additional measures are required to ensure more consistency in investigations and prosecutions as well. While investigations and prosecutions of the laundering of the proceeds of domestic tax crimes and corruption are effectively conducted, investigations and prosecutions of the trafficking of human beings and drugs focus on predicate offenses rather than on the laundering of the proceeds of those crimes.

According to the report, Romania has improved its ability to freeze, seize and confiscate the proceeds and instrumentalities of domestic crime. It actively applies measures for confiscating the criminal proceeds and instrumentalities located in Romania for the most prevalent predicates committed domestically. Otherwise, confiscation is rare.

Romania should also strengthen the capacity of financial investigators to carry out parallel financial investigations, trace assets and pursue asset recovery. Since the 2014 evaluation, Romanian authorities have successfully detected, investigated, prosecuted, and obtained a conviction for only one case involving the financing of terrorism.

There is also a need to assess the risk of abuse of Romania’s non-profit sector for terrorist financing. MONEYVAL finds that Romania has a sound legal framework in place for implementing targeted financial sanctions without delay. However, there are concerns about the implementation of those measures by the private sector and regarding the adequacy of the supervision of compliance with those measures.

Finally, MONEYVAL acknowledges that Romania has taken important steps to prevent the misuse of legal persons, including the development and use of public registers of beneficial ownership and bank accounts. The authorities should develop existing controls to ensure that information held in the registers is accurate and up to date.

Romania is expected to report back to MONEYVAL under the enhanced follow-up reporting process in May 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Konstantinos Papaioannou | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov