Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 13:35
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to grow by a third each day, eight dead
24 March 2020
The number of confirmed Covid-19 infection cases in Romania has reached 762, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday, March 24, at 13:00.

In the last 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 186, or a third, compared to Monday at noon. The number of cases reported on Monday was also higher by a third compared to Sunday.

Of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, 16 patients are being treated in intensive care units (ATI), six of whom are in serious condition.

Eight people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died by March 24, at noon, all of whom were over 60 with pre-existing medical conditions.

Meanwhile, 79 patients have been declared recovered and released from the hospital, 53 of whom have been treated in Timisoara.

Little over 12,600 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Romania to this date, which means that the actual number of people tested is even much lower, given that, in most cases, people are being tested more than once.

Over 5,500 people are under institutionalized quarantine and close to 84,000 people are under isolation at home. Some 226 people have been placed under quarantine for not respecting the self-isolation measures. Four other persons who left the quarantine locations have been placed under guarded quarantine for another 14 days.

People’s movement is restricted in Romania during the night (from 22:00 to 6:00). For the daytime, the authorities have so far issued only a recommendation for people to avoid unnecessary trips.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simionescu)

1
 

