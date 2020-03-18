Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 23:42
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Army deploys mobile hospital near Bucharest to treat Covid-19 patients. Authorities prepare for spike in the number of cases
18 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Army has started deploying a military hospital at the Ana Aslan Institute in Otopeni, near Bucharest, where mostly mild cases of Covid-19 infection will be treated, the Defense Ministry announced in a press release.

The hospital should become operational within five days and also needs to get authorized before it will start receiving patients.

The same military hospital was deployed in 2015 when it was supposed to treat potential Ebola infection cases. It was also used in NATO military exercises in 2019, including Vigorous Warrior – the biggest medical military exercise ever organized by NATO, which was hosted by Romania.

Romanian authorities prepare for a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases

Although Romania still has a relatively low number of Covid-19 cases compared to other European countries (260 cases on Wednesday, March 18), the authorities expect the number to increase significantly in the next weeks.

Nelu Tataru, a secretary of state in the Health Ministry, told Digi24 on Wednesday evening (March 18) that the worst-case scenario for Romania would be for the Covid-19 virus to spread at an alarming rate and reach 10,000 cases of infection in a short time, which may happen sometime after mid-April.

“In this scenario, in which the health system would be overwhelmed, we would apply what you see in Italy and Spain, meaning that only serious cases would be treated in hospitals, and patients with mild and moderate disease evolution would be treated at home,” Tataru explained

However, in an optimistic scenario, the increase in the number of cases would occur at a slow pace, and the risk groups would be less affected, keeping the current trend in Romania, in which the majority of people infected are in the 40-45 years age group, according to the Health Ministry official.

Romania is currently in the third scenario elaborated by the authorities (up to 1,000 confirmed cases).

[email protected]

(Photo source: MApN)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 23:42
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Army deploys mobile hospital near Bucharest to treat Covid-19 patients. Authorities prepare for spike in the number of cases
18 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Army has started deploying a military hospital at the Ana Aslan Institute in Otopeni, near Bucharest, where mostly mild cases of Covid-19 infection will be treated, the Defense Ministry announced in a press release.

The hospital should become operational within five days and also needs to get authorized before it will start receiving patients.

The same military hospital was deployed in 2015 when it was supposed to treat potential Ebola infection cases. It was also used in NATO military exercises in 2019, including Vigorous Warrior – the biggest medical military exercise ever organized by NATO, which was hosted by Romania.

Romanian authorities prepare for a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases

Although Romania still has a relatively low number of Covid-19 cases compared to other European countries (260 cases on Wednesday, March 18), the authorities expect the number to increase significantly in the next weeks.

Nelu Tataru, a secretary of state in the Health Ministry, told Digi24 on Wednesday evening (March 18) that the worst-case scenario for Romania would be for the Covid-19 virus to spread at an alarming rate and reach 10,000 cases of infection in a short time, which may happen sometime after mid-April.

“In this scenario, in which the health system would be overwhelmed, we would apply what you see in Italy and Spain, meaning that only serious cases would be treated in hospitals, and patients with mild and moderate disease evolution would be treated at home,” Tataru explained

However, in an optimistic scenario, the increase in the number of cases would occur at a slow pace, and the risk groups would be less affected, keeping the current trend in Romania, in which the majority of people infected are in the 40-45 years age group, according to the Health Ministry official.

Romania is currently in the third scenario elaborated by the authorities (up to 1,000 confirmed cases).

[email protected]

(Photo source: MApN)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Army deploys mobile hospital near Bucharest to treat Covid-19 patients. Authorities prepare for spike in the number of cases
18 March 2020
CSR
United against coronavirus: Companies in Romania join hands to help the authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic
18 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Romania’s biggest company Dacia will suspend activity due to COVID-19. Ford has also announced a similar measure
17 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Restaurants closed, all indoor events restricted, flights to and from Spain cancelled
17 March 2020
Social
Romanian diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain flies to Bucharest with 60 other passengers on board
17 March 2020
Sports
Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA moves EURO 2020 to 2021
17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Ford could suspend production at factory in Romania
17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Bucharest Stock Exchange, down for the ninth day in a row

Get in Touch with Us