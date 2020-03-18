Number of coronavirus cases rises to 246 in Romania, 19 patients declared cured

A total of 246 patients in Romania tested positive for coronavirus by Wednesday morning, March 18, while 19 patients were declared cured, according to official information.

Since the last update released by the Strategic Communication Group, there have been another 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania.

A total of 3,441 people are under quarantine and are being checked to see if they have contacted the novel coronavirus, and another 23,679 people are in isolation at home, under medical supervision. So far, the authorized structures of the Interior Ministry (MAI) opened 41 criminal cases against people who did not comply with quarantine/isolation measures.

The official report also said that the transport of several packages containing surgical masks and medical protection equipment was stopped at Cluj-Napoca Airport. The packages’ destination was Italy.

In the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, and on Wednesday morning, about 3,000 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 800 vehicles entered Romania through the Nădlac II border crossing point (in western Romania). Border policemen carried out the specific checks for entering the country, and then the persons were taken over by the representatives of the Public Health Directorate for the epidemiological control, according to Stirioficiale.ro.

At the same time, during the last 24 hours, teams of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations have carried out 36 transport missions for 122 persons to various hospital units, as well as to the quarantine centers in several counties in the country.

Also, in support of the activities to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus, 225 tents were set up at national level for medical triage, to streamline the traffic at the border crossing points, respectively to ensure the requests for supplementing the quarantine spaces.

