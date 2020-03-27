Romania Insider
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
27 March 2020
The number of new cases of Covid-19 infection confirmed by tests in the last 24 hours went up to 263, according to the daily update provided by the Strategic Communication Group on Friday, March 27, at 13:00.

The total number of Covid-19 infection cases confirmed by tests in Romania has thus reached 1,292. Of these, 115 patients have been declared recovered and sent home. Meanwhile, 24 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 infection.

At the moment of the report, 32 patients were being treated in intensive care units (ATI), 24 of whom were in serious condition.

Over 7,200 persons were under quarantine in locations provided by the state while more than 124,000 were under isolation at home.

More than 17,400 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Romania to this date.

To slow down and contain the spreading of the Covid-19 epidemic, Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency on Monday, March 16, and movement restrictions for the population have been enforced through a military ordinance starting March 25.

The law enforcement personnel in charge with enforcing the restrictions have found over 13,600 people who didn’t respect the movement restrictions. They were fined with a total of RON 17.25 mln (EUR 3.6 mln).

A total of 59 Romanian citizens living abroad have been confirmed with the new coronavirus, most of whom in Italy (44). Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 11 Romanian citizens living abroad have lost their lives (8 in Italy, 2 in France, and one in the UK). Among them was Romanian writer Paul Goma, who died in Paris this week.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simionescu)

