Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 21:13
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Covid-19 patient dies after being sent home by two hospitals, total victims reach 22
26 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of people who have lost their lives in Romania due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 22, according to an update issued by the Strategic Communication Group on Thursday evening, March 26.

Five new victims were reported on Thursday, and two of the cases raise serious concerns.

Victim number 20, a 49-year old man from Timis county, is the first confirmed Covid-19 patient who died at home (on March 26). On March 20, the man went to the Emergency Department of the County Hospital in Timisoara, where he was diagnosed with acute pneumonia. He was released and advised to seek specialty consult at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara. The patient didn’t meet the risk factors for Covid-19 as he said he hadn’t traveled abroad or met anyone infected with the virus

The man went to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara on March 21. There, the doctors maintained the pneumonia diagnostic and sent him home. On March 24, he called an ambulance as he was feeling very sick. The ambulance crew took a sample from him to test him for Covid-19 and left him at home.

The test came positive on March 26 and the patient died the same day. Apparently, he also had pre-existing chronical diseases (rheumatoid arthritis and hypertension).

Another case that raises questions is that of victim number 22, a 45-year old man from Arad who was confirmed with Covid-19 infection on March 25 and died the same day in the ambulance, as he was being transported to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara. No pre-existing conditions are mentioned in his case.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 21:13
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Covid-19 patient dies after being sent home by two hospitals, total victims reach 22
26 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of people who have lost their lives in Romania due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 22, according to an update issued by the Strategic Communication Group on Thursday evening, March 26.

Five new victims were reported on Thursday, and two of the cases raise serious concerns.

Victim number 20, a 49-year old man from Timis county, is the first confirmed Covid-19 patient who died at home (on March 26). On March 20, the man went to the Emergency Department of the County Hospital in Timisoara, where he was diagnosed with acute pneumonia. He was released and advised to seek specialty consult at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara. The patient didn’t meet the risk factors for Covid-19 as he said he hadn’t traveled abroad or met anyone infected with the virus

The man went to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara on March 21. There, the doctors maintained the pneumonia diagnostic and sent him home. On March 24, he called an ambulance as he was feeling very sick. The ambulance crew took a sample from him to test him for Covid-19 and left him at home.

The test came positive on March 26 and the patient died the same day. Apparently, he also had pre-existing chronical diseases (rheumatoid arthritis and hypertension).

Another case that raises questions is that of victim number 22, a 45-year old man from Arad who was confirmed with Covid-19 infection on March 25 and died the same day in the ambulance, as he was being transported to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara. No pre-existing conditions are mentioned in his case.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest