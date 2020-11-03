Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks

Over 40,000 people who left or passed through Italy have entered Romania since February 23, when the local authorities started monitoring people coming from this country after the coronavirus outbreak, according to the head of the Romanian Border Police, Ioan Buda, quoted by Agerpres.

Additionally, a total of 2,580 Chinese citizens or people who came from China, Hong Kong and Macao, have entered Romania since January 26, according to the official.

“After the appearance of COVID-19 in the European Union, the measures were intensified, measures were taken both at the border crossing points and in the areas adjacent to the border points, but also along the green border, so that, today, together with the colleagues from the DSP (Public Health Department), we are able to control all those who enter the country from the risk areas, who must fill in the questionnaires of the Public Health Department. So far, from Italy or those who have transited Italy and arrived in Romania, from February 23 to present, 40,612 people have entered the country, of whom over 34,000 are Romanians and 3,800 are Italians, and 2,500 - other nationalities,” said Ioan Buda, quoted by Agerpres.

Romania has recorded 30 cases of coronavirus infection so far (as of Wednesday morning, March 11), all of which were sourced to people who came from risk areas and people who came into contact with them.

All people who come to Romania from red areas with high numbers of coronavirus infection cases are placed under institutionalized quarantine. The list, which already included Italy, was expanded on Wednesday with northern France and Madrid.

All those who come from yellow areas, with moderate numbers of COVID-19 infections, have to fill in a questionnaire and go into self-isolation at home.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)