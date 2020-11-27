Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Irina Marica

 

Romania sees slight drop in new COVID-19 cases

27 November 2020
Romania registered 8,499 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 35,610 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday, November 27. The figure is slightly lower compared to other days with similar numbers of tests.

In total, more than 457,800 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic.

Bucharest reported 1,283 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours - the highest number in the country. Next were the counties of Constanta - 536, Cluj - 434, Ilfov - 431, Brasov - 428, and Prahova - 408.

The capital and 25 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rates are Constanta - 7.54 cases per thousand inhabitants, Sibiu - 7.49, Cluj - 6.89, and Brasov - 6.79. 

More than 326,600 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 10,884. 172 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.  

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,226 on Friday, November 27. In total, 13,157 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.   

The same report said that 46,856 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,916 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 69,180 people are quarantined at home, and 62 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

