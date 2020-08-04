Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases goes up to 4,761, Suceava remains most affected county

A total of 344 patients tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in 24 hours in Romania, bringing the total number of cases confirmed by tests to 4,761, according to new data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Wednesday, April 8, 13:00.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 528 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 209.

There are 25,556 people placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while almost 90,000 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

So far, a total of 47,207 tests were processed nationwide.

Suceava remains the Romanian county most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 1,430 confirmed patients. Bucharest comes next with 637 cases, followed by the counties of Timis – 227, Neamt – 196, and Hunedoara – 174.

Outside of Romania, 651 Romanian citizens have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, most of them in Italy (412) and Spain (195), and 37 have lost their lives.

On Tuesday evening, April 7, the Romanian Ministry of Health confirmed the first death from infection with COVID-19 among the medical personnel. The victim is a 53-year old ambulance driver from the Suceava County Ambulance Service.

[email protected]