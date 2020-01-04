Newsroom
Coronavirus in Romania: 215 new cases confirmed in 24 hours, total reaches 2,460
01 April 2020
By April 1 (13:00), a total of 2,460 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by tests in Romania, which means that 215 new patients tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours (since the last official report released on March 31, 13:00).

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 252 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital: 84 in Bucharest, 56 in Timiș, 26 in Iași, 21 in Caraș-Severin, 12 in Constanța, 20 in Prahova, 8 in Dolj, 5 in Brașov, 8 in Cluj, 5 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba, and 1 in Argeș.

At the same time, 85 confirmed patients died. They had been admitted at hospitals in Craiova, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timișoara, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Oradea, Ialomița, Bihor, and Mureș.

Meanwhile, 57 patients are admitted in intensive care units, and 34 of them are in serious condition.

The number of people placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania also increased to 12,218. More than 119,200 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

So far, a total of 26,609 tests were processed nationwide.

Outside of Romania, 196 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the country’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Most of them are in Spain (105), followed by Italy (57), France (14), Germany (7), UK (4), Namibia (2), Indonesia (2), and Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the US (one each). Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 24 Romanians died abroad because of the infection.

(Photo source: ID 176740124 © Ina Plavans/Dreamstime.com)

1
 

