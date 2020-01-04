Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest

A total of 27 persons, 17 health workers and 10 patients, have been confirmed as infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) at the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest (SUUB), the Strategic Communication Group announced on Tuesday evening, March 31.

About 500 people, both personnel and patients, have been tested at this hospital since March 22, and for 20% of them the results haven’t come yet.

“The testing was initiated on March 22, for the medical staff and the patients, noting an increase in the dynamics of the positive results for these categories in SUUB. With the increase in the number of positive cases, there has also been a significant increase in the cases with an uncertain outcome, as well as the appearance of positive results in the test for the new coronavirus at patients and medical personnel for which the initial result was negative,” the Strategic Communication Group said in a press release.

As a result of this evolution, the Public Health Direction in Bucharest (DSPMB) has started a wide epidemiological investigation in this hospital.

“Following the investigation, emergency measures proposed by the hospital and approved by DSPMB with immediate application were agreed to prevent the spread of the virus. The 10 patients were transferred, according to the protocol, to other hospitals in the capital that manage patients infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19),” reads the press release.

However, the “emergency measures” haven’t been disclosed. Moreover, it’s not clear what measures have been decided for the 17 infected doctors and nurses.

In related news, 72 health workers at the Saint John Emergency Hospital in Bucharest have been placed under isolation after a 62-year-old patient who had dialysis at this hospital was confirmed as infected with the new coronavirus. The medical personnel are asymptomatic and will be tested, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday morning, April 1.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)