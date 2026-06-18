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Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest included in AFAR’s Best New Hotels of 2026

18 June 2026
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Recognition celebrates the restored Belle Époque landmark as a worthy base from which to discover modern Bucharest

ABOUT

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest has been included in AFAR’s “The 40 Best New Hotels of 2026”, the publication’s annual selection of the world’s most exciting new and renovated hotels. Published on 10 June 2026, the list celebrates properties that reflect where hospitality is heading next: stays shaped by comfort, design, impeccable service and a deeper connection to the places around them.

AFAR selected Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest within its U.K. + Europe category, noting: “Why we chose it: For giving travelers a worthy base from which to discover modern Bucharest.” The publication highlights the hotel’s remarkable story from its original opening in 1867, its role as a setting for royal celebrations and society gatherings, and its meticulous restoration as an intimate 30-suite address honouring the building’s extraordinary history.

CORINTHIA GRAND HOTEL DU BOULEVARD BUCHAREST — A LANDMARK REAWAKENED

At the heart of the Romanian capital, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest brings Corinthia’s grand boutique ethos to one of the city’s most distinguished landmarks. The restored Belle Époque building stands within walking distance of the Old Town, neo-Romanian landmarks, independent wine bars and creative venues, placing guests close to the city’s heritage as well as the spirited new energy redefining Bucharest today.

The inclusion in AFAR’s Best New Hotels of 2026 underlines the hotel’s role as an elegant gateway to the capital: intimate in scale, rich in history and designed for travellers who wish to uncover a destination with depth, curiosity and ease. With 30 suites, warm intuitive service and a deep sense of place, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest offers a thoughtfully crafted base for discovering the city’s unfolding story.

STATEMENT

Ioana Petrescu, General Manager, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest: “To be included in AFAR’s Best New Hotels of 2026 is a meaningful recognition for Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest and for the city itself. This landmark has always belonged to Bucharest’s social and cultural imagination; today, it opens a new chapter as an intimate Corinthia address, inviting travellers to discover the capital through its heritage, creative energy and unexpected moments of magic.”

AFAR’S BEST NEW HOTELS OF 2026

AFAR’s Best New Hotels list is an annual editorial selection of new and renovated hotels from around the world. In its 2026 introduction, AFAR describes the list as a reflection of what makes a stay memorable, what travellers value now and where hospitality is heading next.

This year’s 40 hotels were selected at a moment when luxury travel continues to evolve. As AFAR notes, travellers are looking not only for comfort, design and service, but for hotels whose stories are inseparable from the places around them. Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest stands naturally within this conversation: a landmark with a storied past, restored for a new generation of guests and for a city continually revealing fresh layers of character.

*This is a press release.

Normal
Business
News from Companies

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest included in AFAR’s Best New Hotels of 2026

18 June 2026
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Recognition celebrates the restored Belle Époque landmark as a worthy base from which to discover modern Bucharest

ABOUT

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest has been included in AFAR’s “The 40 Best New Hotels of 2026”, the publication’s annual selection of the world’s most exciting new and renovated hotels. Published on 10 June 2026, the list celebrates properties that reflect where hospitality is heading next: stays shaped by comfort, design, impeccable service and a deeper connection to the places around them.

AFAR selected Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest within its U.K. + Europe category, noting: “Why we chose it: For giving travelers a worthy base from which to discover modern Bucharest.” The publication highlights the hotel’s remarkable story from its original opening in 1867, its role as a setting for royal celebrations and society gatherings, and its meticulous restoration as an intimate 30-suite address honouring the building’s extraordinary history.

CORINTHIA GRAND HOTEL DU BOULEVARD BUCHAREST — A LANDMARK REAWAKENED

At the heart of the Romanian capital, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest brings Corinthia’s grand boutique ethos to one of the city’s most distinguished landmarks. The restored Belle Époque building stands within walking distance of the Old Town, neo-Romanian landmarks, independent wine bars and creative venues, placing guests close to the city’s heritage as well as the spirited new energy redefining Bucharest today.

The inclusion in AFAR’s Best New Hotels of 2026 underlines the hotel’s role as an elegant gateway to the capital: intimate in scale, rich in history and designed for travellers who wish to uncover a destination with depth, curiosity and ease. With 30 suites, warm intuitive service and a deep sense of place, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest offers a thoughtfully crafted base for discovering the city’s unfolding story.

STATEMENT

Ioana Petrescu, General Manager, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest: “To be included in AFAR’s Best New Hotels of 2026 is a meaningful recognition for Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest and for the city itself. This landmark has always belonged to Bucharest’s social and cultural imagination; today, it opens a new chapter as an intimate Corinthia address, inviting travellers to discover the capital through its heritage, creative energy and unexpected moments of magic.”

AFAR’S BEST NEW HOTELS OF 2026

AFAR’s Best New Hotels list is an annual editorial selection of new and renovated hotels from around the world. In its 2026 introduction, AFAR describes the list as a reflection of what makes a stay memorable, what travellers value now and where hospitality is heading next.

This year’s 40 hotels were selected at a moment when luxury travel continues to evolve. As AFAR notes, travellers are looking not only for comfort, design and service, but for hotels whose stories are inseparable from the places around them. Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest stands naturally within this conversation: a landmark with a storied past, restored for a new generation of guests and for a city continually revealing fresh layers of character.

*This is a press release.

Normal

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