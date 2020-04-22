French retailer Cora, food delivery operator foodpanda join forces in Romania

The Romanian subsidiary of French retailer Cora has partnered with one of the biggest food delivery operators in the country, foodpanda, to increase its capacity to reach potential customers.

Over 1,000 food and non-food products sold by Cora will be available on the app-based foodpanda platform starting April 21.

foodpanda couriers will deliver the products at home to clients. The service will initially be available in the proximity of the Cora Lujerului hypermarket in Bucharest. After May 1, the service will be expanded to all Cora hypermarkets in the capital city. By the end of May, the express delivery service will become available in other cities where the Cora chain is operating.

Cora has hypermarkets in Bucharest, Ploiesti, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca, Bacau, Baia Mare, and Drobeta Turnu Severin.

Several other local retailers are using delivery apps to reach their clients. Carrefour is working with Bringo while Kaufland has a partnership with Glovo.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cora Romania)