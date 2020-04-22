Delivery service Glovo accelerates expansion in Romania amid lockdown

Spanish fast delivery service Glovo launched operations in five more Romanian cities last week, reaching a network of 23 cities in the country.

Bacau, Deva, Piatra Neamt, Focsani, and Baia Mare are the new additions on Glovo's map.

"During this period, more than ever before, more and more people need jobs and delivery services, which is why we believe that our presence in these cities will be beneficial to local communities. Deliveries represent a chance for partners to remain active, as well as a chance for those who are looking for a job or want to increase their income," said Victor Racariu, General Manager Glovo Romania.

In the last month, Glovo has taken numerous protective measures for the couriers and their customers. It has equipped all the Glovo offices in the country with over 20,000 masks, gloves and disinfectants, and disabled the delivery signature so that there is no contact between the courier and the customer. It also excluded the high-risk areas from the delivery and pick-up areas and conducted online training dedicated to couriers.

Throughout the year, in the cities covered, Glovo will enter into partnerships with local restaurants and national chains, cosmetics stores, florists, and supermarkets. One of the app's biggest local partners is Kaufland.

