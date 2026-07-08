Study: Romanians remain worried about economy, but spending plans show signs of recovery

Romanians remain deeply concerned about the country's economic outlook and rising prices, but are showing renewed interest in major purchases such as durable goods and home renovations, according to a new study by market research company iSense Solutions. The findings suggest that while consumer stress remains high, shoppers are gradually adapting to prolonged economic uncertainty.

The survey found that 91% of respondents are worried about the economy and inflation, while the Consumer Stress Score (CSS) rose from 63.3 in the first quarter of 2026 to 65 in the second quarter, remaining at what iSense describes as an "alert level.”

Financial concerns were the main driver of the increase, with the share of respondents worried about rising prices and the state of the economy climbing from 87% in the first quarter to 91% in the second.

Health and security concerns also increased during the period, with worries about personal and family health rising from 81% to 86%, amid media coverage of hantavirus outbreaks, while concerns about personal safety increased from 75% to 80%, influenced by military incidents related to the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Meanwhile, confidence in Romania's political and public authorities remained low. The share of respondents expressing distrust rose from 58% in the first quarter to 61% in the second, with iSense attributing the trend to prolonged political instability and inconclusive government negotiations.

However, despite the overall increase in stress, the study found that consumers appeared less anxious. The share of respondents describing themselves as nervous fell to 23% from 27% in the previous quarter, which the researchers said may indicate that consumers are gradually adapting to prolonged economic pressure.

“The Q2 2026 data show that consumers have not escaped the pressure, but they have learned to live with it. The decline in nervousness, combined with a slight increase in the intention to purchase durable goods over the next three months, suggests that Romanians are moving from a phase of shock to one of adaptation," said Traian Năstase, Managing Partner at iSense Solutions.

The proportion of respondents planning to buy durable goods increased to 24% from 18% in the first quarter, while the share intending to carry out home renovations rose to 35% from 30%. Interest in furniture and home decoration purchases also increased, reaching 30%, compared with 26% in the previous quarter.

At the same time, consumers remain cautious in their day-to-day spending. About 67% said they had been buying smaller quantities of products over the past three months, while 78% reported going out less often to save money. Eight in ten respondents said they actively search for discounts through retailers' mobile applications.

The study also found that 55% of urban Romanians had switched to cheaper brands during the second quarter. Meanwhile, the share of consumers buying more expensive brands continued to decline, falling to 18% from 23% in the first quarter and 26% in 2025.

The quarterly Consumer Stress Score is based on an online survey of 500 respondents aged 18 to 65 living in urban Romania. Conducted in May 2026, the survey has a margin of error of ±4.2% at a 95% confidence level and measures stress across five dimensions: financial, health and safety, psychological, political, and technological.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com