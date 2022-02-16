Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Justice

Romania's Constitutional Court rules against law on mandatory wearing of face masks

16 February 2022
The imposition of the face mask is unconstitutional, according to a decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR) issued on Tuesday, February 15.

The court said that the government ordinance regulating the measures taken in the context of the pandemic, including the obligation to wear a mask in open public spaces, is unconstitutional for reasons related to the legislative procedure, according to Profit.ro.

The consequence could be the annulment by the courts of the fines given as of November 2020 that have not been paid.

Responding to the CCR's decision regarding the wearing of masks in open spaces, the government said it expects the motivation of the decision, and measures will be taken accordingly, News.ro reported.

For her part, the Ombudsman Renate Weber explained that the decision does not apply as of today, but only after the publication of the motivation in the Official Journal. Also, the decision has no retroactive effects, only for the future.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

