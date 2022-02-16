Romania's Constitutional Court rules against law on mandatory wearing of face masks

The imposition of the face mask is unconstitutional, according to a decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR) issued on Tuesday, February 15.

The court said that the government ordinance regulating the measures taken in the context of the pandemic, including the obligation to wear a mask in open public spaces, is unconstitutional for reasons related to the legislative procedure, according to Profit.ro.

The consequence could be the annulment by the courts of the fines given as of November 2020 that have not been paid.

Responding to the CCR's decision regarding the wearing of masks in open spaces, the government said it expects the motivation of the decision, and measures will be taken accordingly, News.ro reported.

For her part, the Ombudsman Renate Weber explained that the decision does not apply as of today, but only after the publication of the motivation in the Official Journal. Also, the decision has no retroactive effects, only for the future.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)