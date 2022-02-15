Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 09:07
Social

Masks may no longer be mandatory on Romanian streets within two-three weeks

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, expressed hopes that the wearing of protective masks in outdoor places may no longer be needed in two or three weeks if the number of cases of infection decreases (in line with the trend) and a reduction of the cases in intensive care units takes place.

"I don't like to be a fortune teller, but probably within two or three weeks, if the number of cases decreases consistently and the number of cases in intensive care units starts to decrease, such a measure could be taken," he said, quoted by News.ro.

Asked if Romania may lift the state of alert in March, the health minister said that "we look at the numbers and make informed decisions. No unilateral decisions will be made; decisions will be made with the consultation of other actors, the business environment, the employers in Romania so that there is a point of view that also offers them predictability. It is important to be balanced and to communicate, to tell the truth, and the people know exactly what is going to happen."

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 09:07
Social

Masks may no longer be mandatory on Romanian streets within two-three weeks

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, expressed hopes that the wearing of protective masks in outdoor places may no longer be needed in two or three weeks if the number of cases of infection decreases (in line with the trend) and a reduction of the cases in intensive care units takes place.

"I don't like to be a fortune teller, but probably within two or three weeks, if the number of cases decreases consistently and the number of cases in intensive care units starts to decrease, such a measure could be taken," he said, quoted by News.ro.

Asked if Romania may lift the state of alert in March, the health minister said that "we look at the numbers and make informed decisions. No unilateral decisions will be made; decisions will be made with the consultation of other actors, the business environment, the employers in Romania so that there is a point of view that also offers them predictability. It is important to be balanced and to communicate, to tell the truth, and the people know exactly what is going to happen."

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks