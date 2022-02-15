Masks may no longer be mandatory on Romanian streets within two-three weeks

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, expressed hopes that the wearing of protective masks in outdoor places may no longer be needed in two or three weeks if the number of cases of infection decreases (in line with the trend) and a reduction of the cases in intensive care units takes place.

"I don't like to be a fortune teller, but probably within two or three weeks, if the number of cases decreases consistently and the number of cases in intensive care units starts to decrease, such a measure could be taken," he said, quoted by News.ro.

Asked if Romania may lift the state of alert in March, the health minister said that "we look at the numbers and make informed decisions. No unilateral decisions will be made; decisions will be made with the consultation of other actors, the business environment, the employers in Romania so that there is a point of view that also offers them predictability. It is important to be balanced and to communicate, to tell the truth, and the people know exactly what is going to happen."

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com