Culture

Constantin Brâncuși exhibition in Timișoara featured in Financial Times article

08 January 2024

Famous British newspaper Financial Times recently published an article emphasizing the exhibition "Constantin Brâncuși - Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives," which is currently awaiting visitors in Timișoara, western Romania.

The article, titled “Brâncuși in Romania: Returning Home for a Pioneer of Modernism," notes that the city in western Romania is hosting the first major exhibition of the enigmatic works of the sculptor in his home country after more than 50 years. The article goes on to detail the legendary Romanian artist’s works and their significance, such as “The Boundary Stone” and "The Kiss."

Although Brâncuși lived in Paris from 1904 until he died in 1957, becoming a French citizen at the age of 76 and leaving his collection to the French state, his ties to Romania, according to curator Doina Lemny, were never severed. 

Conceived by the Art Encounters Foundation as part of the Timișoara Capital of Culture 2023 program, the exhibition is a symbolic return home. Romanian museums provided early works of the artist. But many of the loans, from Pompidou, Guggenheim in Venice, and Tate in London, have not been seen in the artist’s country of birth until now.

In Timișoara, writes the Financial Times, Brâncuși's journey to abstraction is traced in over 100 works, including the refined bronzes "Sleeping Muse" (1910) and "The Danaide" (1918). 

The exhibition is hosted by the National Art Museum until January 28, 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeul National de Arta Timisoara on Facebook)

Normal
 

