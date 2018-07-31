Connections, a digital transformation company active in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia, has signed a partnership with UiPath, the Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform with the fastest acquisition rate worldwide, which will help it provide this technology to its Romanian and global customers.

The automatization of repetitive business processes and rule-based ones or connecting existing systems to digital technologies based on software robots, bring many benefits to organizations, increasing workflow, operational efficiency, improving customer service, and reducing costs.

Connections has been using UiPath technology since 2017. Connections has already successfully implemented robot automation processes in various industries ranging from FMCG and banking companies to accounting firms, BPOs, healthcare companies and laboratory tests.

“We focus on the implementation of software robots and excellence centers in various industries, especially in the banking and oil & gas area, where processes are standardized and repetitive. Starting next year, we are targeting the expansion of capabilities to the EMEA and the US, and we estimate revenues between EUR 2 and 5 million. At the service level, the goal is to also launch a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform next year for the SME area,” said Bogdan Florea, founder and CEO of Connections.

(Photo: Connections)

