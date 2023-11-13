Events

Jessie J, Roisin Murphy & more to perform at Timişoara’s European Capital of Culture closing event

13 November 2023

Jessie J, Roisin Murphy, Katie Melua, Delia, Emaa, and Jose Gonzalez are among the artists announced to perform at the event dedicated to the official closing of Timişoara's 2023 European Capital of Culture program. 

Timişoara 2023 la nesfârşit/Neverending Timişoara 2023 will take place between December 7-10 in five emblematic venues of the city in western Romania, namely Unirii Square, the Palace of Culture, Timiș Cinema, Victoria Cinema, and the MX - "Corneliu Miklosi" Public Transport Museum. The event will include concerts, performances, seminars, and conferences, all with free access.

"We are at the end of a year of excellence for Timişoara - and also the starting point for a new beginning. I invite each of you to look back to 2023, the year in which Timişoara was, along with the cities of Veszprém in Hungary and Elefsina in Greece, under the cultural spotlight of the whole continent," said Ramona Laczko David, coordinator of the Timişoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program, quoted by News.ro.

The complete program of the Timişoara 2023 la nesfărşit event will be announced on November 20 on the dedicated website - here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Centrul de Proiecte Timișoara)

1

