Coldplay will hold second concert in Bucharest in June 2024

Due to high demand during presale for the initial concert scheduled for June 12, 2024, Coldplay decided to add a second show in Romania, the organizers announced. Thus, the famous British rock band will also take the stage at the Arena Națională stadium in Bucharest on June 13.

“Due to incredible demand, a second Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour date has been added on June 13 at Arena Națională in Bucharest,” reads the announcement made by Emagic.

Presale began Tuesday, July 25, with tickets available on the band’s official website.

The summer 2024 European tour also includes Athens, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna, and Dublin.

(Photo source: Yakub88/Dreamstime.com)