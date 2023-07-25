Events

Coldplay will hold second concert in Bucharest in June 2024

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Due to high demand during presale for the initial concert scheduled for June 12, 2024, Coldplay decided to add a second show in Romania, the organizers announced. Thus, the famous British rock band will also take the stage at the Arena Națională stadium in Bucharest on June 13.

“Due to incredible demand, a second Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour date has been added on June 13 at Arena Națională in Bucharest,” reads the announcement made by Emagic.

Presale began Tuesday, July 25, with tickets available on the band’s official website.

The summer 2024 European tour also includes Athens, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna, and Dublin. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yakub88/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Normal
Events

Coldplay will hold second concert in Bucharest in June 2024

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Due to high demand during presale for the initial concert scheduled for June 12, 2024, Coldplay decided to add a second show in Romania, the organizers announced. Thus, the famous British rock band will also take the stage at the Arena Națională stadium in Bucharest on June 13.

“Due to incredible demand, a second Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour date has been added on June 13 at Arena Națională in Bucharest,” reads the announcement made by Emagic.

Presale began Tuesday, July 25, with tickets available on the band’s official website.

The summer 2024 European tour also includes Athens, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna, and Dublin. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yakub88/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea