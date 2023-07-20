Events

Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer

20 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous British rock band Coldplay announced new European 2024 dates for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, confirming their first concert in Romania next summer. 

Local fans will have the chance to see Coldplay perform live at Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest on June 12, according to the official announcement. Presale begins Tuesday, July 25, while the general sale starts on Friday, July 28.

The summer 2024 European tour also includes Athens, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna, and Dublin. 

Coldplay is one of the best-known and best-selling bands in the world, known for hits such as Speed of SoundClocksViva la VidaYellow, or Fix You. The group consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Taylor Creek Media/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer

20 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous British rock band Coldplay announced new European 2024 dates for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, confirming their first concert in Romania next summer. 

Local fans will have the chance to see Coldplay perform live at Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest on June 12, according to the official announcement. Presale begins Tuesday, July 25, while the general sale starts on Friday, July 28.

The summer 2024 European tour also includes Athens, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna, and Dublin. 

Coldplay is one of the best-known and best-selling bands in the world, known for hits such as Speed of SoundClocksViva la VidaYellow, or Fix You. The group consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Taylor Creek Media/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea