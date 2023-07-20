Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer

Famous British rock band Coldplay announced new European 2024 dates for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, confirming their first concert in Romania next summer.

Local fans will have the chance to see Coldplay perform live at Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest on June 12, according to the official announcement. Presale begins Tuesday, July 25, while the general sale starts on Friday, July 28.

The summer 2024 European tour also includes Athens, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna, and Dublin.

Coldplay is one of the best-known and best-selling bands in the world, known for hits such as Speed of Sound, Clocks, Viva la Vida, Yellow, or Fix You. The group consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.

(Photo source: Taylor Creek Media/Dreamstime.com)