Coldplay concerts in Bucharest beat Hidroelectrica IPO in terms of public interest

With two fast-selling concerts on the National Arena in Bucharest on June 12 and 13, 2024 (the second one scheduled to meet the record demand), the British band Coldplay sold within a few hours on July 25 about 110-120,000 tickets, Ziarul Financiar reported.

According to the local daily, this is several times more than the number of investors who subscribed for shares in the initial public offer (IPO) of the energy producer Hidroelectrica on the Bucharest Stock Exchange – attended by approximately 40-45,000 investors.

Those who will listen to songs such as Fix You, Yellow, A sky full of stars on the lawn of the National Arena, without a seat, in front of the stage, paid RON 480 (EUR 95) per ticket. This category was sold out in just a few hours during presale on July 25.

The cheapest ticket was around RON 200 (EUR 40).

