Romania's Stock Exchange up 7.7% since Hidroelectrica IPO

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Since Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) IPO started on June 23, the shares of the state-controlled company have climbed by 11.3% to RON 112.3, being by far the most liquid share on BVB.

At the same time, the benchmark BET index increased by 7.7% during the same period.

The investors who did not participate in Hidroelectrica's IPO have thus also seen substantial gains. Until July 25, the returns of some of the largest companies included in the BET index ranged between minus 6% for Fondul Proprietatea and plus 31% for Transport Trade Services, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In fact, most of the companies in the basket of the index registered increases over the last month.

During the IPO, individual investors were able to buy H2O shares at a discount price of RON 100.88.

