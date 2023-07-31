Coldplay concerts in Romania sell out in record time

All tickets put on sale for Coldplay's concerts in Bucharest in the summer of 2024 have been sold out, marking the fastest sell-out for a stadium double show in the history of the live music industry in Romania.

The first round of sales took place on Tuesday, July 25, and the second round on Friday, July 28. This is the fastest ticket sale for a stadium double show in the history of the live music industry in Romania, surpassing the 24-hour sell-out record set by Metallica's concert in 2019, as reported by Emagic, the concert organizer, cited by Ziare.com.

The concerts will take place on June 12 and 13, 2024.

Depending on their location in the National Arena, the tickets were priced at RON 199 (EUR 40), RON 300, RON 415, RON 480, RON 585, RON 645, and RON 725 (EUR 147).

Initially, only one Coldplay concert was scheduled in Romania on June 12, 2024, at the National Arena. Due to the high demand for tickets, the organizers decided to add another show on June 13. The events in Bucharest are organized by the local promoter Emagic and Live Nation, according to Adevarul.

Following the extraordinary success of Coldplay's European tour this summer, the band has announced the third part of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, with dates scheduled in Europe for June, July, and August 2024. The tour includes the band's first shows in Romania, Greece, and Finland, as well as their first show in Rome since 2003 and their first visit to Budapest since 2008.

(Photo source: Yakub88 | Dreamstime.com)