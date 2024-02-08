Forte Partners recently announced the signing of an agreement whereby Cognyte, a global leader in investigative analytics software, has leased 1,600 square meters of office space, assisted by CBRE, in U•Center 2 in Bucharest.

“U•Center 2 brings the right combination of features that will make it the ideal new home for Cognyte Romania,” said Razvan Duica, general manager Cognyte Romania. “With our local R&D hub growing, we look forward to bringing in our expanding workforce to this first-grade facility,” he added.

With this new lease agreement, the U•Center 2 office building, inaugurated by Forte Partners in September 2023, consolidates its position as one of the most important IT hubs in Bucharest. Over 32,000 square meters of the total 35,000 sqm GLA are currently leased, mostly to IT companies.

Forte Partners recently achieved LEED v4 Platinum certification for U•Center 2 after being evaluated on eight criteria, namely location and transportation, project sustainability, water efficiency, energy, and climate efficiency, materials and resources used, indoor environmental quality, innovation, and regional priority.

In line with Cognyte’s needs and Forte Partners’ ESG policies and related objectives, the company is ensuring that the buildings it develops are constantly improving in their energy efficiency and carbon footprint. This procedure, aside from the certification process mentioned above, has led to U•Center 2 being a carbon-neutral building in operation, incorporating, among the building’s many improvements, the sourcing of electrical energy from 100% renewable sources, reusing rainwater, weather forecasting for higher performance cooling.

CBRE, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is one of the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firms, active in more than 100 countries.

(Photo source: Forte Partners)