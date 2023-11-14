Payment and mobility services provider Eurowag leases office space in U•Center 2 for its Romanian HQ

Eurowag, a pan-European integrated payment and mobility platform focused on the commercial road transport industry, has leased 1,300 sqm of office space in the U•Center 2 building developed by Forte Partners in Bucharest. The space will host the company’s Romanian headquarters.

Eurowag has been providing integrated mobility and payment services to international transport companies for over 25 years. It offers various products and services, from payments for conventional and alternative fuels and electric vehicle charging and toll payment to tax refunds, telematics and navigation, and a range of financial services and clean mobility consultancy.

“We are proud that a company like Eurowag, with activities all over Europe, has chosen U•Center 2 for its headquarters in Romania,” said Elena Tecuță, Office Leasing Manager at Forte Partners. “The second phase of the U•Center project is predominantly leased to companies in technology and IT,” she added.

Forte Partners completed the construction works at U•Center 2, with a GLA of 35,000 square meters, in September 2023.

The first phase of the U•Center office project was completed in the third quarter of 2021, is fully leased by clients such as Booking Holdings, Endava, Lensa, Up Romania, BT, Neuroaxis, and DCS plus, and was sold to Pavăl Holding in November 2022.

Forte Partners, founded in 2014 and owned by Geo Mărgescu, Johny Jabra and Jihad Jabra, is one of the most important real estate developers in Romania. The company has so far developed a portfolio of projects worth over EUR 450 million, both in the office and residential segments.

