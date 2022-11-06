Cluj Napoca

Cluj university holds blood donation program

07 November 2022
The Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca organizes its tenth blood donation campaign, between November 7 and November 11 under the slogan “Let's donate together, UBB gives the start!”

Together with the Blood Transfusion Center of Cluj, the campaign targets the students and teaching staff of the university, as well as the general public. They can donate between 07:30 to 13:00 at the transfusion center’s headquarters (Str. Nicolae Bălcescu no. 18).

“The 10th edition of the campaign "Donate together, UBB gives the start!" includes an information and education program for students on the topic of blood donation. We want, together with our students, to create a behavior in favor of donating blood, as an act of responsibility and a gesture of involvement in the community,” the announcement reads.

The program’s form can be found here.

At the previous edition back in May this year, UBB’s blood donation campaign attracted more than100 donors on the first day. The donations were later transported to Romanian hospitals that were in dire need.

Many Romanian hospitals are confronted with low blood supplies, as the number of donors keeps decreasing.

Earlier this year, Nicuşor Dan, the general mayor of Bucharest, signed a two-year protocol with the National Institute of Transfusion Hematology to pump up the number of donors and supported plenty of blood donation initiatives, including ones that grant free tickets to Untold and/or Neversea festivals.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Svlase/ Dreamstime)

