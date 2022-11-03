Cluj Napoca

 

 

Cluj university students win international study case competition in Mexico

03 November 2022
Four university students from the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Business Management (FSEGA) of the Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca have won this year's Business and Management Case Competition hosted by the Panamerican University in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The competition, held between October 23 and October 29, pitted contestants from some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including HEC Montreal and the University of British Columbia of Canada, who placed second and third, respectively.

Bugár Anna and Szekernyés Péter (Finance and Banking), Székely Evelin (Economic Informatics), and Szőke Dóra (Management) had to face the host university’s students and delegations from the University of Vermont of USA before qualifying for the grand finale.

Under the guidance of Dr. Szász Levente, Dr. Györfy Lehel, drd. Kelemen Kincső, and dr. Rácz Béla-Gergely, the Cluj team came prepared. They impressed the jury after delivering tasks for a management plan for Zeyo, a dental product manufacturer, and an expansion plan for Mexico-based fashion company Cloe, thus qualifying them for the top prize of the competition.

UBB ranks the third-best university nationwide according to Times Higher Education's recent rankings, coming right below Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and the "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine from Cluj Napoca (UMF).

(Photo: Babes-Bolyai University Facebook Page)

Normal
