Education

Cluj-Napoca University of Medicine and Pharmacy to open new university extension in Baia Mare

10 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Cluj-Napoca announced the development of a new university extension in Baia Mare, where general medical assistants will be trained. The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday, May 9, and was attended by various dignitaries including Prof. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu, UMF's rector, and Ionel Ovidiu Bogdan, the president of the Maramureș County Council.

The extension will allow the training of students by the teaching staff of the Faculty of Medicine, as well as by associated academic staff and professionals of the Emergency County Hospital "Dr. Constantin Opris". It aims to provide high-quality educational services to young people who aspire to a career in the health field, but who, for various reasons, cannot study in Cluj-Napoca or another university center in the country.

"Through this extension that we will open in Baia Mare, we want to provide high-quality educational services and offer those interested in the medical professions the opportunity to benefit from our expertise in training health professionals," said rector Anca Dana Buzoianu.

The university extension in Baia Mare will offer young people in the north-western region of the country more study programs of 180 and 240 credits, respectively, 3 and 4-year undergraduate studies. 

The demand for healthcare professionals in the country's hospitals has been steadily increasing in recent years, and this expansion meets the current needs of the health system and will contribute to increasing the quality of medical acts for the benefit of patients.

With this initiative, UMF sets its goals to train young people who want to pursue a career in health to develop the necessary skills and knowledge and train in a noble profession with a very good insertion on the labor market.

In addition, the collaboration with the local authorities, the Maramureș County Council, and the Baia-Mare City Hall, will support the initiative, given the high-standard hospital infrastructure in Baia Mare.

rafly@romania-insider.com

Photo source: UMF Cluj/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Education

Cluj-Napoca University of Medicine and Pharmacy to open new university extension in Baia Mare

10 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Cluj-Napoca announced the development of a new university extension in Baia Mare, where general medical assistants will be trained. The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday, May 9, and was attended by various dignitaries including Prof. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu, UMF's rector, and Ionel Ovidiu Bogdan, the president of the Maramureș County Council.

The extension will allow the training of students by the teaching staff of the Faculty of Medicine, as well as by associated academic staff and professionals of the Emergency County Hospital "Dr. Constantin Opris". It aims to provide high-quality educational services to young people who aspire to a career in the health field, but who, for various reasons, cannot study in Cluj-Napoca or another university center in the country.

"Through this extension that we will open in Baia Mare, we want to provide high-quality educational services and offer those interested in the medical professions the opportunity to benefit from our expertise in training health professionals," said rector Anca Dana Buzoianu.

The university extension in Baia Mare will offer young people in the north-western region of the country more study programs of 180 and 240 credits, respectively, 3 and 4-year undergraduate studies. 

The demand for healthcare professionals in the country's hospitals has been steadily increasing in recent years, and this expansion meets the current needs of the health system and will contribute to increasing the quality of medical acts for the benefit of patients.

With this initiative, UMF sets its goals to train young people who want to pursue a career in health to develop the necessary skills and knowledge and train in a noble profession with a very good insertion on the labor market.

In addition, the collaboration with the local authorities, the Maramureș County Council, and the Baia-Mare City Hall, will support the initiative, given the high-standard hospital infrastructure in Baia Mare.

rafly@romania-insider.com

Photo source: UMF Cluj/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange