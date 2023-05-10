The "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Cluj-Napoca announced the development of a new university extension in Baia Mare, where general medical assistants will be trained. The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday, May 9, and was attended by various dignitaries including Prof. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu, UMF's rector, and Ionel Ovidiu Bogdan, the president of the Maramureș County Council.

The extension will allow the training of students by the teaching staff of the Faculty of Medicine, as well as by associated academic staff and professionals of the Emergency County Hospital "Dr. Constantin Opris". It aims to provide high-quality educational services to young people who aspire to a career in the health field, but who, for various reasons, cannot study in Cluj-Napoca or another university center in the country.

"Through this extension that we will open in Baia Mare, we want to provide high-quality educational services and offer those interested in the medical professions the opportunity to benefit from our expertise in training health professionals," said rector Anca Dana Buzoianu.

The university extension in Baia Mare will offer young people in the north-western region of the country more study programs of 180 and 240 credits, respectively, 3 and 4-year undergraduate studies.

The demand for healthcare professionals in the country's hospitals has been steadily increasing in recent years, and this expansion meets the current needs of the health system and will contribute to increasing the quality of medical acts for the benefit of patients.

With this initiative, UMF sets its goals to train young people who want to pursue a career in health to develop the necessary skills and knowledge and train in a noble profession with a very good insertion on the labor market.

In addition, the collaboration with the local authorities, the Maramureș County Council, and the Baia-Mare City Hall, will support the initiative, given the high-standard hospital infrastructure in Baia Mare.

Photo source: UMF Cluj/Facebook)