Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca invests EUR 1.7 mln in new building for Iuliu Hațieganu School

04 May 2023

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc announced that the city's "Iuliu Hațieganu" Secondary School has entered the reception process after undergoing modernization and expansion works. The new building, which is located in the Mănăștur neighborhood, will have a capacity of more than 400 students.

"In the last 10 years, we have built in Cluj-Napoca the equivalent of 6 schools with 400 students each. We continue investing in education because it represents the strategic dimension of Cluj's development", the mayor said.

The recently constructed edifice boasts 15 classrooms that can accommodate hundreds of pupils, in addition to offering office quarters for educators, a library outfitted with a reading area, a versatile space, lavatories, and areas for storage. Furthermore, the structure has an elevator and a restroom facility specifically designed for individuals with disabilities.

The pre-existing building underwent thermal rehabilitation via wrapping, with a modern, energy-efficient thermal insulation system installed. The entrances were reconfigured, and fire detection and signaling systems were added to comply with fire safety regulations.

"The reception procedure is ongoing so that we can make sure that the works were carried out with attention to details and quality, according to the European standards to which we have aligned all the development projects of Cluj," mayor Boc said.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)

