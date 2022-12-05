Cluj-Napoca’s BTarena to host the first Romanian Gymnastics Cup this winter

The first edition of the Romanian Gymnastics Cup will take place on December 10 at the 38,410-sqm multipurpose hall BTarena in Cluj-Napoca, a major city in the Transylvania region.

“Each athlete from artistic gymnastics will compete in 2 of the 3 devices established by the FRG (vaults, beam, and floor - in the women's competition, respectively floor, rings and vaults - in the men's competition), and the representatives of aerobic gymnastics in the 4 events: Pairs (juniors and seniors), Trio (juniors and seniors), Group (juniors), Aerobic Dance (seniors),” reads the Romanian Gymnastics Federation’s official announcement.

Some of the country’s finest gymnasts, namely Larisa Iordache, Cristina Nedelcu, and Marian Drăgulescu, did the drawing lots, pitting contestants into six different teams.

Team 1: Andreea Preda, Robert Burtanete; Group: Mădălin Boldea, Vlăduţ Popa, Larisa Suiu, Raisa Alexe, Raluca Bocşer;

Team 2: Miruna Botez, Gabriel Burtanete; Trio (juniors): Mădălin Boldea, Vlăduţ Popa and Alexandru Berbece;

Team 3: Ana Maria Bărbosu, Răzvan Marc; Pairs (juniors): Mădălin Boldea, Mara Dragomir;

Team 4: Sabrina Maneca Voinea, Andrei Muntean; Aerobic dance: Antonio Surdu, Leonard Manta, Darius Branda, Sandra Dincă, Daria Mihaiu, Miruna Iordache;

Team 5: Amalia Ghigoartă, Roland Modoianu; Trio: Leonard Manta, Daniel Tavoc, Miruna Iordache;

Team 6: Ella Oprea Creţu, Nicholas Tarcă; Pairs: Daria Mihaiu, Darius Branda.

The order of the teams entering the competition will be determined later because in aerobic gymnastics there are athletes who compete in two or three events. The team with the highest score will be crowned as the first champion of the Romanian Cup.

(Photo source: the Romanian Gymnastics Federation - FRG​​​ website)