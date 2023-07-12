Cluj-Napoca City Hall invests EUR 7 mln in new care center for the elderly

Cluj-Napoca City Hall has announced plans to invest EUR 7 million in a new care center for the elderly.

The center, which will be located in the city's northeastern district of Zorilor, will have a capacity of 70 people and will include accommodation units, dining rooms, a library, a kitchen, leisure spaces, physiotherapy, and kinesiotherapy cabinets. There will also be 20 parking spaces available in the basement of the building and in the courtyard.

The center is expected to be completed in 24 months. The project is being funded from the local budget and is part of Cluj-Napoca City Hall's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for its citizens, especially the elderly, according to mayor Emil Boc.

"To encourage sports activities, there will be areas with fitness equipment, table tennis, chess, a running track, but also relaxation areas with modern urban furniture, shaded by the trees and shrubs included in the project," the mayor said.

In partnership with local companies Boemial Invest, Marina Properties, and Arhimar Serv, the new care center is expected to open its doors in 2025. It will be a welcome addition to the city's social services infrastructure and will help to ensure that the elderly in Cluj-Napoca have access to the care they need.

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)