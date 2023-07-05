The Cluj County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has recently been equipped with new cutting-edge resources to bolster its emergency response capabilities.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has received four radio support assurance vehicles and 25 advanced type 1 medical posts out of a total of 42, as part of a contract exceeding RON 5 million (over EUR 1 million). The advanced medical posts, each equipped with treatment and triage tents, have the capacity to simultaneously attend to up to 10 victims, as quoted by local publication Ziua de Cluj.

In a press conference held Wednesday, Raed Arafat, the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, introduced a novel concept in emergency response - the communications support vehicle. They will play a vital role in facilitating communication with intervention teams deployed in remote areas, such as forest fires and search and rescue missions.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has allocated four of these vehicles to the Cluj County ISU, as well as to the ISUs of Iași and Hunedoara counties. The Radio Support Assurance Vehicles (AASRd) act as integrated communication systems.

The implementation of this state-of-the-art equipment is part of the inspectorate's commitment to enhancing emergency response capabilities. The contract, with a value exceeding RON 5 million, represents a significant investment in the safety and well-being of the local community.

(Photo source: ISU Cluj/Facebook)