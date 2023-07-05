Society

Cluj County emergency services receive new state-of-the-art equipment for better response

05 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cluj County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has recently been equipped with new cutting-edge resources to bolster its emergency response capabilities.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has received four radio support assurance vehicles and 25 advanced type 1 medical posts out of a total of 42, as part of a contract exceeding RON 5 million (over EUR 1 million). The advanced medical posts, each equipped with treatment and triage tents, have the capacity to simultaneously attend to up to 10 victims, as quoted by local publication Ziua de Cluj.

In a press conference held Wednesday, Raed Arafat, the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, introduced a novel concept in emergency response - the communications support vehicle. They will play a vital role in facilitating communication with intervention teams deployed in remote areas, such as forest fires and search and rescue missions.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has allocated four of these vehicles to the Cluj County ISU, as well as to the ISUs of Iași and Hunedoara counties. The Radio Support Assurance Vehicles (AASRd) act as integrated communication systems.

The implementation of this state-of-the-art equipment is part of the inspectorate's commitment to enhancing emergency response capabilities. The contract, with a value exceeding RON 5 million, represents a significant investment in the safety and well-being of the local community.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ISU Cluj/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Society

Cluj County emergency services receive new state-of-the-art equipment for better response

05 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cluj County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has recently been equipped with new cutting-edge resources to bolster its emergency response capabilities.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has received four radio support assurance vehicles and 25 advanced type 1 medical posts out of a total of 42, as part of a contract exceeding RON 5 million (over EUR 1 million). The advanced medical posts, each equipped with treatment and triage tents, have the capacity to simultaneously attend to up to 10 victims, as quoted by local publication Ziua de Cluj.

In a press conference held Wednesday, Raed Arafat, the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, introduced a novel concept in emergency response - the communications support vehicle. They will play a vital role in facilitating communication with intervention teams deployed in remote areas, such as forest fires and search and rescue missions.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has allocated four of these vehicles to the Cluj County ISU, as well as to the ISUs of Iași and Hunedoara counties. The Radio Support Assurance Vehicles (AASRd) act as integrated communication systems.

The implementation of this state-of-the-art equipment is part of the inspectorate's commitment to enhancing emergency response capabilities. The contract, with a value exceeding RON 5 million, represents a significant investment in the safety and well-being of the local community.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ISU Cluj/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania