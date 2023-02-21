The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca launched the tender for the execution of parking spaces at the "Avram Iancu" international airport. The deadline for submitting offers is March 27, 2023.

The deal, which costs an estimative worth of RON 63 million (EUR 12.8 million) provides the airport with a new park and ride platform with at least 863 spaces, car and pedestrian accesses, and a bike-sharing station, Ziarul Financiar reported.

37 spaces of the parking lot will be dedicated to people with disability, whereas 30 are for electric and hybrid vehicles, 8 platforms for buses, and the rest are for cars. Also, a bus station-type terminal will be set up, which will include a terminal building with coaches and a public square.

The western wing of the parking space has been closed temporarily due to construction, and vehicles have been redirected to the second lot in the east. The cost varies from RON 40/day to RON 200/15 days, but subscription costs at least RON 250 for one-month parking.

Earlier this month, the airport and the Cluj County Council also signed a contract to extend the passenger departures terminal on the north side. It involves an expansion of over 7,200 square meters and a 9,000 square meters aircraft parking platform.

With the completion of the works, the management of the flow of passengers in the congested time slots, especially at peak times, will be optimized, with the carrying out of the airport activity under appropriate conditions.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dan Ștefan Tarcea)