The "Avram Iancu" International Airport of Cluj-Napoca has signed a contract worth over RON 225 million to expand its departures terminal on the north side and the aircraft parking platform.

"The investments that will be made at Cluj International Airport as a result of signing this contract will ensure new facilities for passengers. We are making every effort to obtain financing from European funds to achieve this investment objective," said Viorel Federiga, president of the Board of Directors of Cluj International Airport, in a press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The ambitious expansion project will boast a total area of 16,200 sqm for both the departures terminal (7,200 sqm) and the aircraft parking platform (9,000 sqm), amidst the airport's goal to host over 3.1 million passengers this year. Approximative 60% of the funding comes from European funds and the state's budget.

With state-of-the-art security devices of C3 type, the new spaces will also be dedicated to increasing passengers' comfort while processing.

With the completion of the works, the management of the flow of passengers in the congested time slots, especially at peak times, will be optimized, with the carrying out of the airport activity under appropriate conditions.

The project will be carried out by contractors Bog'Art SRL, UTI Construction and Facility Management SA, and ACI Cluj, as well as their subcontractors, and has an expected completion date of December 31, 2023.

"We estimate increases in passenger traffic for the following years as well," said David Ciceo, the director of the airport.

Last year, the airport closed its yearly passengers count with a record of 2,645,000 people after two years of being barred by the pandemic.

(Photo source: Aeroportcluj.ro)