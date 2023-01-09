Cluj Napoca

 

 

Cluj-Napoca offers free public transportation for one day a week

09 January 2023
Residents and tourists in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, can use the city’s public transportation for free every Friday this year as well.

The “Green Friday” program, launched by Cluj-Napoca City Hall in 2021, will continue in 2023. Any trip taken by bus or tram in the city is free of charge every Friday.

“Green Friday continues this year too. In Cluj-Napoca, any journey by public transport - bus, trolleybus, tram - on urban lines is free every Friday. This initiative was implemented by Cluj-Napoca City Hall, in collaboration with Cluj-Napoca Public Transport Company S.A. as early as 2021 and continuing into 2023. Green Friday – Stop! Today the car stands still!” said the City Hall on Facebook.

Back in 2021, air quality tracker Airly revealed that Cluj had the highest concentration of NO2 in Europe. NO2 is a pollutant that damages immune system cells in the lungs and causes a higher risk of respiratory infections. The City Hall decided to start the "Green Friday" program aiming to reduce pollution and ease traffic in the city.

(Photo source: Municipiul Cluj-Napoca on Facebook)

1

