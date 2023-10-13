Cluj Napoca

Romania’s Cluj-Napoca awarded EU Mission Label for its plan to become climate neutral by 2030

13 October 2023

Cluj-Napoca, in Romania's famous region of Transylvania, is one of the ten European cities awarded the Label of the EU Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities, one of the EU Missions in Horizon Europe. The label recognises the cities' plans to achieve climate neutrality by 2030 and aims to facilitate access to public and private funding towards that objective, the European Commission announced

The ten cities that have received the EU Mission Label are Sønderborg (Denmark), Mannheim (Germany), Madrid, Valencia, Valladolid, Vitoria-Gasteiz and Zaragoza (Spain), Klagenfurt (Austria), Cluj-Napoca (Romania), and Stockholm (Sweden).

"I congratulate the Cluj-Napoca authorities for the strategy and plans proposed within the EU Mission for smart and climate-neutral cities. Based on this proposal, Cluj received the EU Mission Label, confirming the commitment of the local authorities for a sustainable development of the city. The label is not only symbolic but also means facilitating access to financing for the projects included in the plans submitted to the European Commission," said Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean.

In total, 100 EU cities participate in the EU Cities Mission, with 12 additional cities from countries associated with Horizon Europe. 

The EU Mission Label is an acknowledgement of the successful development of Climate City Contracts, which outline the cities' overall vision for climate neutrality and contain an action plan as well as an investment strategy, the EC explained. Cities co-create their Climate City Contracts with local stakeholders, including the private sector and citizens.

"Cities that received the EU Mission Label can now use it as a sign of confidence in their climate neutrality plans, especially when approaching public and private funders. The Commission, through the Mission Platform, will continue to support cities with hands-on advice and funding programmes, such as a EUR 32 million pilot programme combined with a twinning programme. Another call for pilot cities with a budget of EUR 20 million is currently open until November 6," reads the press release.

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc also announced in a post on Facebook that his city received the EU Mission Label for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities in the presence of Maroš Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Emil Boc)

