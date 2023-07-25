Cluj County Council to equip rehabilitation hospital with hyperbaric chamber

The Cluj County Council is set to equip the Outpatient Department of the Rehabilitation Clinic in Cluj-Napoca (Spitalului Clinic de Recuperare din Cluj-Napoca) with a hyperbaric chamber, thanks to funding from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The hyperbaric chamber will be used to treat a wide range of pathologies from all medical specialties, including post-COVID-19 recovery. The therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber, which can help to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote tissue healing.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a medical treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. The increased pressure allows the oxygen to dissolve in the blood and tissues, which can have several beneficial effects, including improved circulation, reduced inflammation, promoted tissue and increased wound healing, and more.

The project has a total value of approximately EUR 5.4 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, as announced on the official Facebook page.

This is just one of the many projects that the Cluj County Council is implementing with European funds. Since 2008, the council has managed to attract around EUR 1 billion in European funding, which has been used to improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other areas.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Spitalului Clinic de Recuperare din Cluj-Napoca/Facebook)