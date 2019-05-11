RO ridesharing app Clever joins new platform FREE NOW developed by Daimler and BMW

The Romanian company that operates the Clever ridesharing app, which was taken over by German group Daimler in 2017, will merge its platform with the new mobility platform FREE NOW developed globally by Daimler in partnership with BMW.

Merging Clever into FREE NOW will allow Romanian passengers to use a single application to find a transport solution, by taxi or alternative transport, in Romania and in over 100 cities in nine European countries where the group operates - Germany, The United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Austria and Sweden, says a press release issued by Clever.

“The first strategic step towards transforming the application into a multimodal platform was realized in January this year, by launching the alternative transport service CleverGO.

Migration to FREE NOW is an important chapter in our quest to provide a full range of mobility services in one application,” said Andrei Frunza, CEO of Clever / FREE NOW Romania.

(Photo: Clever Facebook Page)

