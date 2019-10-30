Romania Insider
Business
Clever gets licensed under alternative transport law in Romania
30 October 2019
Clever Romania, part of German group Daimler, announced that it has obtained the final technical license as a digital alternative transport platform operator from the Ministry of Communications. Its app-based platform thus becomes the first one to get licensed under the legislation enacted this autumn, according to a company announcement.

“In the next period, we can focus on supporting alternative transport companies and drivers who must, in their turn, undergo the authorization process,” pointed out Anca Gherle, Public Affairs Manager at Clever.

Both the platforms and the drivers must be authorised, under the law 49/2019 that regulates the alternative transport platforms. Drivers operating under such platforms have just received three more months, until February 1, 2020, to get authorised, because only half of them have undergone the necessary bureaucratic process according to estimates by Uber in September.

Clever currently has over 30,000 registered drivers, both for taxi and alternative transport services.

(Photo source: Facebook/Clever)

40