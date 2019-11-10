NGO: Vama Veche and Corbu, the cleanest beaches in Romania

The cleanest beach sectors in Romania are Vama Veche and Corbu, according to local NGO Mare Nostrum. On the other hand, Constanta, Eforie and Mamaia, which are among the most crowded during summer, are also the beach sectors where the NGO found most trash.

Mare Nostrum announced on Thursday, October 10, that it has finalized the centralization of data collected during the autumn monitoring of beaches on the Romanian coast, which was done in September and included eight beach sectors. On this occasion, the NGO found a very large quantity of trash on these beaches. In fact, it was the largest quantity recorded from 2014 to date, local News.ro reported.

As a result of this action, it was found that the most dirty beach sector was the one in Constanta, and the cleanest - Corbu and Vama Veche.

“Plastic topped the list this session as well, the artificial polymeric material items totaling 26,459 out of a total of 33,295,” the NGO said. Constanta was found to be the dirtiest beach sector in Romania based on the number of trash items found – more than 9,300, while Eforie was second by number but topped the list in terms of total weight – 62 kg. Mamaia completed the top three.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)