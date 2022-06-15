Swiss chemical company Clariant starts ethanol production in Romania

Swiss specialty chemical company Clariant has started producing commercial cellulosic ethanol at its Sunliquid production plant in Podari, southern Romania. The innovative product is contracted by Shell, a leading global energy company.

The Clariant plant in Romania was completed in October 2021 with an investment of about EUR 100 million. It has an annual production capacity of around 50,000 tons of biofuel from 250,000 tons of locally sourced agricultural residues.

“Biofuels and biochemicals made from agricultural waste play a crucial role since they reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Conrad Keijzer, CEO at Clariant.

He also highlighted the importance of commercial production and the availability of the two if they are to be a meaningful weapon against pollution.

The plant in Podari employs about 100 people. Clariant has signed contracts with more than 300 local farmers to ensure the supply of the necessary feedstock.

(Photo source: Clariant.com)